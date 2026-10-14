Padres manager Craig Stammen said Wednesday that Sheets is leaning toward not having surgery to combat plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Marty Caswell of Foul Territory reports.

Sheets missed about a month of action during the second half with his foot issue, though it's unclear when exactly it began bothering him. For now, Sheets is opting for rest rather than surgery, though it's possible he'll revisit the decision if the injury lingers. Sheets had a .748 OPS with 14 home runs in the first half but stumbled to a .580 OPS with only three long balls in the second half, and the foot problem might be partly to blame.