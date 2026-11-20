The Padres and Sheets avoided arbitration by agreeing to a three-year, $11 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Sheets will be paid a $500,000 signing bonus and $2.5 million salary for 2027, and he has opt outs after the first and second year of the contract. The 30-year-old Sheets has slashed .235/.315/.415 with 36 home runs over the last two regular seasons for San Diego. He will likely operate in a long-side platoon in 2027, shifting between first base and designated hitter.