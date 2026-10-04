Sheets is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Sunday.

It's the fourth straight game on the bench for the lefty-hitting Sheets, with the last three coming against a right-handed starting pitcher. The 30-year-old clubbed a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Cubs but is still searching for his first start of the playoffs. Ethan Salas worked behind the plate in Saturday's series opener while Luis Campusano served as the DH, and the two catchers will switch roles Sunday.