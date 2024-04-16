White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Sheets could see some action in the outfield, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sheets is one of the few White Sox players that's been hitting, so using him in the outfield would allow the club to keep his bat in the lineup even after the return of Eloy Jimenez. While he's a natural first baseman, most of Sheets' playing time at the major-league level has come in the outfield, so it's not foreign to him. He should receive fairly regular reps in the outfield versus righties while he's swinging a hot bat.