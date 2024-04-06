Sheets went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Sheets accounted for the lone White Sox run Friday night when he crushed a Brady Singer slider to right field for a solo home run. The Chicago designated hitter's first homer travelled 391 feet and would have left all 30 major league ballparks. Sheets looks to see plenty of at-bats over the coming weeks as Eloy Jimenez (left abductor) was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday.