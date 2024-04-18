Sheets went 1-for-7 with a walk and a solo home run across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Sheets had been serving as the White Sox's primary designated hitter in the absence of Eloy Jimenez, while also picking up some playing time at first base. With Jimenez back in the mix, Sheets started both of Wednesday's games in right field, forcing Andrew Benintendi to the bench in one contest and Gavin Sheets in the other. It will take some additional time to see how playing time sorts out in the team's outfield, particularly if Tommy Pham also reaches the big-league roster. For now, it appears that Dominic Fletcher may be the only full-time starter.