White Sox's James Shields: Allows four runs in loss Wednesday
Shields (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across six innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He struck out four.
Shields was sharp through the first two innings Wednesday -- retiring six of the first seven batters he faced -- but he ran into trouble in the third frame, allowing a pair of runs on three hits and a walk. A shaky fifth inning (one run on two hits and two walks) and a solo homer from Mike Zunino in the sixth assured the veteran would remain winless for a fifth straight start. He now has just one quality start through six outings this year, and his 6.17 ERA is reflected in his unremarkable 15:17 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Shields will next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Cardinals.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Allows seven earned runs•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Will start against Houston on Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Could have start pushed back•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Start moved to Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Survives shaky start, takes no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up three earned in five innings to Tigers•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...