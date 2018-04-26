Shields (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across six innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He struck out four.

Shields was sharp through the first two innings Wednesday -- retiring six of the first seven batters he faced -- but he ran into trouble in the third frame, allowing a pair of runs on three hits and a walk. A shaky fifth inning (one run on two hits and two walks) and a solo homer from Mike Zunino in the sixth assured the veteran would remain winless for a fifth straight start. He now has just one quality start through six outings this year, and his 6.17 ERA is reflected in his unremarkable 15:17 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Shields will next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Cardinals.