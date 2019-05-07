James Shields: Auditioning for teams
Shields remains focused on continuing his playing career and recently completed throwing sessions in front of representatives from the Tigers, Indians and Rangers, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reports.
With 30-plus starts in all but one season since 2007, Shields could have some appeal to clubs as experienced, durable rotation depth, but that's about all he has working in his favor at this stage of his career. The 37-year-old hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA since 2015 and has seen his strikeout rate fall precipitously along with his velocity over the subsequent three years. Unless it's reported that he's added a few ticks to his heater in his workouts, there's little reason to be bullish about Shields' prospects should he resurface in the big leagues at any point in 2019.
