Shields (6-15) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six as he secured the win Sunday against Boston.

Shields turned in a stellar performance against a tough Boston starting nine, as he recorded a quality start and threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes. The 36-year old has looked sharp over his previous two outings, allowing just two runs across 11.2 frames while punching out nine. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start Saturday against the Angels.