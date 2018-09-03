White Sox's James Shields: Tosses six shutout frames
Shields (6-15) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six as he secured the win Sunday against Boston.
Shields turned in a stellar performance against a tough Boston starting nine, as he recorded a quality start and threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes. The 36-year old has looked sharp over his previous two outings, allowing just two runs across 11.2 frames while punching out nine. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Falls short of quality start•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Thrashed for seven runs•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Throws quality start, gets win•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Loses in serviceable outing•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Fans six in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Strikes out eight in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...