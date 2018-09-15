White Sox's James Shields: Hurls six quality innings vs. Baltimore
Shields (7-16) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings, securing the victory Friday against the Orioles.
Shields gave up two solo home runs on the day, both to Trey Mancini, but he managed to exit the ballgame with a 7-2 lead. Shields managed to bounce back from a rough start his last time out, surrendering six runs and taking the loss Saturday versus the Angels. He'll carry a 4.53 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 147 strikeouts into his next outing Thursday against Cleveland.
