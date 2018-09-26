White Sox's James Shields: Reaches 200 innings
Shields allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six in a no-decision Tuesday against the Indians.
Shields was on the hook for a loss, but his teammates picked him up with a three-run ninth inning to pull out a 5-4 win. The outing pushed Shields to 204.2 innings for the season, the 10th 200-inning season for the 36-year-old. He finishes the season 7-16 with a 4.53 ERA, which is an improvement on the combined 5.60 ERA he posted over the previous two seasons. He enters the offseason as a free agent.
