James Shields: Heads to free agency
The White Sox declined Shields' $16 million option for 2019, making him a free agent.
As expected, the White Sox opted to exercise their $2 million buyout of the veteran right-hander, who posted a 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 154:78 K:BB across 204.2 innings. Shields' prior major-league experience should help him find work elsewhere, though his days as a reliable fantasy asset appear to be behind him.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Reaches 200 innings•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Allows two homers in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurls six quality innings vs. Baltimore•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Burned by Angels•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Tosses six shutout frames•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Falls short of quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...