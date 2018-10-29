The White Sox declined Shields' $16 million option for 2019, making him a free agent.

As expected, the White Sox opted to exercise their $2 million buyout of the veteran right-hander, who posted a 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 154:78 K:BB across 204.2 innings. Shields' prior major-league experience should help him find work elsewhere, though his days as a reliable fantasy asset appear to be behind him.

