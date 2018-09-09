White Sox's James Shields: Burned by Angels
Shields (6-16) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox were routed 12-3 by the Angels, coughing up six runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out one.
Mike Trout took him deep twice, but Shields wasn't exactly sharp against the rest of the Angels' lineup, throwing only 44 of 78 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander will take a 4.58 ERA into his next start Friday in Baltimore.
