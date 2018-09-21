White Sox's James Shields: Allows two homers in no-decision
Shields pitched six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in the win over Cleveland. He struck out one and gave up two home runs in the no-decision.
Despite allowing just two runs, it definitely wasn't a great start for Shields, allowing two homers for the third straight outing. On the bright side, he did avoid what would have been his 17th loss on the season. He'll carry a 4.48 ERA into a rematch with Cleveland on Tuesday.
