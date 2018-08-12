Shields (4-14) gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in seven innings but took the loss Saturday. He struck out four and walked none.

The veteran righty worked through rough command, posting just 59 strikes on 94 pitches. On the positive side, Shields has gobbled up innings for a club playing out the string, failing to pitch into the sixth inning just once in his past nine starts. Across the previous eight before this one, he struck out 50 in 50 frames, which proves he can be useful in some fantasy settings. He might provide more streamer appeal Friday versus the Royals.