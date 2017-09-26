Shields won't make another start before the end of the season due to knee tendinitis, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Shields will get PRP injections in both of his knees and rest up for the remainder of the regular season. Chris Volstad is expected to step into the rotation to start Sunday for Shields. The 35-year-old compiled a 5.23 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 117 innings (21 starts) this season.