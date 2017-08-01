Shields allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.

With a 6.19 ERA and 1.66 WHIP for the campaign, Shields is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. His 7.0 K/9 appears serviceable on the surface, but with just 44 punchouts through 11 starts, he isn't moving the needle in the strikeouts column, either. The veteran projects to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next start.