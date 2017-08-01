White Sox's James Shields: Struggles again Monday
Shields allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Monday's win over Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
With a 6.19 ERA and 1.66 WHIP for the campaign, Shields is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. His 7.0 K/9 appears serviceable on the surface, but with just 44 punchouts through 11 starts, he isn't moving the needle in the strikeouts column, either. The veteran projects to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next start.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Lasts just four frames in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up by Royals on Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurt by long ball Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hit hard by Athletics in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Bounces back with quality start Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...