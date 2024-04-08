Share Video

Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday.

Tanner Banks will serve as an opener Monday in Cleveland, but Shuster looks to be the prime candidate to follow him in bulk relief. Shuster could also be under consideration for a start until Mike Clevinger is ready. The lefty was knocked around for seven runs and four home runs over four innings in his lone start with Charlotte this season.

