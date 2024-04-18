The White Sox returned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Shuster did not make an appearance during Wednesday's doubleheader against Kansas City, and he'll now head back to the minors after being promoted as the 27th man. The 25-year-old lefty owns a 1.42 ERA through 6.1 big-league innings this season but has run into trouble since being demoted to Charlotte.
