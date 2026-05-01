Cardinals' Jared Shuster: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals selected Shuster's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Shuster was removed from the 40-man roster in mid-April after allowing two runs with a 1:2 K:BB over 3.2 innings during a brief stint with the Cardinals. He's now back with the big club to provide length in the bullpen.
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