Shuster struck out two across three scoreless innings of relief Monday in the White Sox's 4-0 loss to the Guardians. He struck out two.

Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and threw the most innings in a bullpen day for the White Sox. He didn't show overwhelming stuff -- he generated four swinging strikes on 45 total pitches -- but he managed to keep the ball on the ground to avoid any damage. Shuster may not immediately stick on the big-league roster as the team tries to cover innings when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up until Mike Clevinger is ready to make his season debut in May, but the White Sox have plenty of incentive to see if Shuster has the potential to stick in the big-league rotation at some point this summer.