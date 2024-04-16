The White Sox optioned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Shuster will lose his spot on Chicago's big-league roster to make room for Jonathan Cannon, who was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old southpaw was solid during his brief stint in the majors, surrendering just one earned run across 6.1 innings through two appearances. If Shuster is able to continue finding success in the minors, he could return to the White Sox as a multi-inning relief option later this season.