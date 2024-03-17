The White Sox optioned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The left-hander allowed three earned runs over two innings during his lone Cactus League start, so it's not a major surprise he won't be opening the season in Chicago's rotation. Shuster had a 5.81 ERA over 52.2 innings (11 starts) with Atlanta last season, and he seems likely to receive a look with the White Sox at some point in 2024 given the organization's poor rotation depth.