The White Sox optioned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
The left-hander allowed three earned runs over two innings during his lone Cactus League start, so it's not a major surprise he won't be opening the season in Chicago's rotation. Shuster had a 5.81 ERA over 52.2 innings (11 starts) with Atlanta last season, and he seems likely to receive a look with the White Sox at some point in 2024 given the organization's poor rotation depth.
