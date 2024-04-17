The White Sox recalled Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Shuster was just optioned Tuesday, but he's back a day later to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals. The left-hander is a good bet to eat some innings either in the first game or second game of the twin bill.
