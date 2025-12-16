default-cbs-image
The Athletics released Shuster Dec. 10.

Shuster had been removed from the 40-man roster in November, and now he's out of the organization altogether. A first-round pick in 2020, Shuster has failed to figure things out at the major-league level, posting a 5.27 ERA and 98:64 K:BB over 141.2 innings.

