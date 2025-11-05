Athletics' Jared Shuster: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics outrighted Shuster to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Shuster was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in August but has not made an appearance for them at the big-league level. The 27-year-old was a full-time reliever for the first time in 2025 and posted an 8.04 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings this year with the White Sox.
