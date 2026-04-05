Cardinals' Jared Shuster: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals selected Shuster's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The left-hander was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster after signing as a non-roster invitee in December, but he'll get a look in the big leagues less than two weeks into the season. Shuster made 12 appearances with the White Sox last season and surrendered 14 earned runs with a 12:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.
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