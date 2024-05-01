The White Sox recalled Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Chris Flexen is starting for the White Sox on Wednesday versus the Twins and has bounced between the rotation and bullpen lately, so Shuster will give Chicago an option for long relief, if needed. The lefty has allowed just one run over 6.1 innings in two relief appearances with the big club this season.
