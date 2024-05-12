Brebbia earned a save against the Guardians on Saturday by retiring all three batters he faced, including one by strikeout, in the ninth inning.

Michael Kopech has emerged as Chicago's primary closer early in the campaign, but manager Pedro Grifol opted to go to Brebbia in the ninth Saturday with the team holding a two-run lead. The right-hander got the job done, setting down the side in order on 14 pitches for his first major-league save since 2018. It's unclear why Kopech wasn't used despite getting Friday off -- it's worth noting that he notched back-to-back saves Wednesday and Thursday -- but if he has to miss time for any reason, Brebbia would be among a group of White Sox relievers who could snap up any save opportunities that arise.