Jay (hip) is out of the lineup Monday for the White Sox's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Jay hasn't played since March 13 due to the hip issue, which he downplayed when he met with reporters Sunday. The outfielder acknowledged that he's dealing with generic "spring training soreness" and isn't concerned about his availability for Opening Day. He'll likely be ticketed for the large side of a platoon to begin the season and could be deployed at the top of the order when he starts.

