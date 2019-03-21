White Sox's Jon Jay: Scheduled for minor-league action
Manager Rick Renteria said Jay (hip) will get some at-bats in a minor-league game Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jay has been dealing with a sore hip recently. While the issue has kept him from playing the field, he's still been able to DH in minor-league games. There has been no indication that Jay is in jeopardy of missing Opening Day at this point, though it would be reassuring to see him return to game action in a full capacity before the exhibition slate draws to a close.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...