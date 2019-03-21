Manager Rick Renteria said Jay (hip) will get some at-bats in a minor-league game Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jay has been dealing with a sore hip recently. While the issue has kept him from playing the field, he's still been able to DH in minor-league games. There has been no indication that Jay is in jeopardy of missing Opening Day at this point, though it would be reassuring to see him return to game action in a full capacity before the exhibition slate draws to a close.