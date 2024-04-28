Cannon pitched five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Cannon was better than in his previous outing -- when he gave up six runs over 3.2 frames versus Minnesota -- and racked up a promising 15 swinging strikes, but he still allowed a constant stream of baserunners. The right-hander also gave up his first two homers of the campaign, accounting for three of the four runs against him. Cannon has given up 11 earned runs across 13.2 frames in his three starts, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's pushed out of the rotation once Mike Clevinger is ready to make his season debut for the big club.