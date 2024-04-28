The White Sox optioned Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Cannon's first stint in the big leagues last three turns through the rotation, with the rookie right-hander going 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings across those starts. The White Sox have a day off Thursday and could get by with a four-man rotation until Mike Clevinger is fully stretched out for starting duty and ready to make his season debut, which could come as soon as next Sunday.