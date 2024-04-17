Cannon did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

Cannon turned in a strong effort in his first Major League appearance, holding Kansas City to a lone run in the second inning. The 23-year-old right-hander won't offer high strikeout totals (he averaged 7.88 K/9 last year in the minors) but he's demonstrated advanced command and an ability to generate ground balls thanks to a sinker that he threw 39 percent of the time in his debut. Cannon will likely return to the minors, though he'll remain first in line should the White Sox need reinforcements in their rotation.