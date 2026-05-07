White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Off IL, sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox activated Cannon (hip) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
Cannon made a couple rehab appearances for Charlotte after overcoming a hip injury, getting rocked for 10 runs over five innings of work. He'll remain in the Charlotte bullpen rather than being added back to the big-league roster.
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