White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cannon (hip) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment shortly, MLB.com reports.
Cannon went to the injured list April 14, but a clear timeline for his return was never established. That remains the case, as there has been nothing reported about his response to the bullpen session or when he will throw again. However, because a rehab assignment will be required, Cannon will be sidelined at least into early May.
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