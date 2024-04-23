Cannon dropped to 0-1 on the season in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Twins, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over 3.2 innings while striking out five.

Minnesota jumped on Cannon early, plating two runs in the first inning and three more in the third. His day was ended by an RBI double from Edouard Julien in the fourth. Cannon produced a solid MLB debut against the Royals but saw his ERA shoot up to 7.27 after Monday's tough outing. Should he get another turn in the rotation, he's lined up to face the Rays at home this weekend.