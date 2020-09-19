Stiever was optioned to the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday.
Stiever was roughed up in his start against the Reds on Friday, and he'll return to alternate camp after Dallas Keuchel (back) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. Unless another injury occurs in the starting rotation, Stiever is unlikely to be needed as a starter over the final several games of the regular season.
