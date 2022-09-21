Stiever (lat) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Stiever has resided on the White Sox's 60-day injured list all season while recovering from the surgery he required last August to address a right lat injury. Even if he had been healthy for spring training, Stiever likely would have been on the outside looking in for a rotation spot with the White Sox, so he shouldn't be viewed as a candidate to join the big club whenever he's formally activated. The White Sox will likely just want to see Stiever make an appearance or two for Charlotte to feel more confident about his health heading into the offseason, when the organization will have to decide whether to tender him a contract for 2023.