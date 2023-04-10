The White Sox outrighted Stiever to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Though Chicago didn't previously announce that Stiever was designated for assignment, he was apparently moved off the 40-man roster and will now stick around in the organization upon clearing waivers. Once one of the White Sox's more promising starting pitching prospects, Stiever has covered just 85.1 innings between the majors and Triple-A since the start of the 2020 season while missing considerable time due to a lat injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Throwing off mound•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Gets season-ending lat surgery•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Sent back down•