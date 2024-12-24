Stiever has retired from professional baseball.
Stiever, 27, didn't pitch at all in 2024 and made a total of just five appearances from 2022 to 2023 because of injury. He allowed 10 runs over 6.1 innings with the White Sox from 2020 to 2021.
