Stiever (lat) is throwing bullpen sessions at the White Sox's spring training facility in Arizona, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing lat surgery in August of last year, and he could be available down the stretch for the White Sox. Stiever may soon advance to throwing live batting practice, and he could start a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
