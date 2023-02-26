Stiever (lat) is listed as the White Sox's probable starter for Tuesday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Stiever made only three rehab appearances last season and spent most of the campaign rehabbing from the right lat surgery he underwent in August of 2021. The 25-year-old is now apparently fully healthy and has an outside shot at Chicago's Opening Day rotation, though he's more likely to begin the year in the minors while coming off a lost season.