White Sox's Jose Abreu: Goes deep twice Tuesday

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Abreu was the lone bright spot in another quiet offensive night for the White Sox. The 30-year-old posted his fifth multi-homer game of the season and the 11th of his career. With a career-high 185 hits this season, the slugging first baseman is on pace to close out the campaign with a .300-plus average for the first time since his dominant 2014 season. He currently holds a gaudy .307/.358/.561 slashline with 33 long balls and 102 RBI.