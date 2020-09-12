site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Hitting streak ends
Abreu went 0-for-4 in Friday night's game against the Tigers, ending his 22-game hitting streak.
Abreu slashed .370/.414/.772 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI over the streak and is currently third in the majors with 40 RBI.
