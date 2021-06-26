Abreu went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle.

Abreu, one of the game's most consistent offensive forces, has struggled during the month of June, hitting just .173 with seven RBI over 20 games. That has led manager Tony La Russa to speculate the slugger's not entirely healthy, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "There's 'hurt' and 'sore,' you know? It sure seems to me he's dealing with some pain issues that he wants to play through," La Russa said of Abreu. "We're going to talk to him about it. There's still three-plus months to go." The manager made clear he was using "observational analytics" when talking about Abreu.