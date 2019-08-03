White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches 23rd homer
Abreu went 2-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and a walk Friday night against the Phillies.
Abreu belted a two-run homer in the third inning to give the White Sox an early lead, and he drove home the game-winning run in the 15th on a single to left field. The 32-year-old first baseman is slashing .264/.301/.477 with 23 home runs and 77 RBI over 106 contests this season.
