White Sox's Jose Abreu: Launches 23rd homer

Abreu went 2-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and a walk Friday night against the Phillies.

Abreu belted a two-run homer in the third inning to give the White Sox an early lead, and he drove home the game-winning run in the 15th on a single to left field. The 32-year-old first baseman is slashing .264/.301/.477 with 23 home runs and 77 RBI over 106 contests this season.