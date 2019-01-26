White Sox's Jose Abreu: To see more DH duty

Abreu will split time at first base and DH along with Yonder Alonso, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Rick Renteria said he's had "extensive" talks with both players about splitting time at the two positions, and Abreu is open to the idea. "What matters the most is how we can make the team better," said Abreu. "If I'm first base or DH, or he's playing first base, it doesn't matter. It matters how we can make the team better." The White Sox traded for Alonso earlier in the offseason, which now looks like an insurance plan for the soon-to-be 32-year-old Abreu, who played a career-low 128 games in 2018, when he underwent groin surgery and had a thigh infection that ended his season early. More days at DH means more games for Abreu the hitter, and that's good for fantasy owners.