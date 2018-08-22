Rondon was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Rondon will provide a little extra depth following the placement of Jose Abreu (groin) on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move. In 22 games with the big-league club this year, Rondon has slashed .245/.288/.490 with three home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases. He will serve as a backup infielder while with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories