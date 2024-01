Rondon signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Rondon hasn't seen any action in the majors since 2021 but has slugged 17 home runs in the Venezuelan Winter League. The 29-year-old was hit with an 80-game PED ban in April of 2022 while he was a free agent and presumably will still have to serve that suspension.